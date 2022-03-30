Barkha works on investing operations, product management, and analytics at GV. She also helps portfolio companies scale their operations through analytics, data-warehousing, and business intelligence.

Prior to joining GV, Barkha worked extensively with Google’s Ads and Hardware finance teams solving their hard data problems. She was also chief of staff on the team overseeing Google’s financial systems strategy. Before Google, Barkha worked at Tata Consultancy Services, where she specialized in the leasing business and consulted for GE Commercial Finance.

Barkha studied computer science at Mumbai University. In her spare time, she loves to play strategy board games.