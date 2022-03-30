Bethany is a principal at GV and member of the women’s health team, which has backed companies including Kindbody and Overture. She joined GV in 2017.

Before GV, Bethany worked at Google, where she led strategy projects for Google’s European partnerships in Paris. She spent two years in business strategy for Google’s global advertising operations. Bethany was originally part of the Wildfire team, acquired by Google in 2012.

A classical pianist, Bethany was in the 2007 Master Class Select of the California Music Teachers Association. She was selected to perform in the Junior Bach Festivals of 2003 and 2004 and has won several gold medals from the U.S. Open Music Competition. “I’ve always loved that music, in all its abstractness, can be explained mathematically,” she says.

Bethany graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and a minor in French.