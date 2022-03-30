Brian is a partner at GV who focuses on companies working in infrastructure, consumer services, fintech/insurtech, and web3. He specializes in helping founders with strategic planning, scaling, and go-to-market.

Brian is also a co-founder of Hang, a web3 company that enables the world’s leading brands to create next-generation membership programs. Before joining GV, Brian managed various projects at Google across several teams, including people operations, finance, marketing, and corporate development. Earlier, Brian worked in private equity and in Washington D.C., where he supported the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the Office of the Vice President.

Brian graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University with a degree in economics.