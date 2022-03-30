Daniel is an Engineering Partner at GV, with 13+ years of experience in software development.

At Google he worked primarily on Maps infrastructure and Google Search personalization, where his team worked on some of the earlier versions of what was then called Google Now. In 2016, Daniel joined Sidewalk Labs, which spun out an urban mobility startup called Coord, where he served as one of the senior engineers on the team working to build a commercial developer platform.

Daniel has an interest in machine learning, big data processing, and smarthome tech. He is a 2005 graduate of Princeton University, where he received his B.S.E. in Computer Science with a certificate in Finance.

Daniel's pastimes include gardening, interior design, electrical tinkering, and anything on the east end of Long Island.