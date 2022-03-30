Daphne M. Chang is GV's Chief Operating Officer, where she oversees the fund's internal operations. Previously, she served as General Counsel at GV and joined the team in 2011.

At GV, Daphne focuses on leading with authenticity. “My role today involves asking the right questions, being honest and direct, building relationships, and always bringing things back to core values,” she says.

Before joining GV in 2011, Daphne was an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she counseled tech companies on a broad range of corporate, securities, and other business issues. Her clients ranged from early-stage startups to public companies, including Autodesk, Google, LinkedIn, and NetApp.

Daphne received her J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, and her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University. In her spare time, she enjoys being a soccer mom to her two boys, cooking, and yoga.