Fei is a data scientist at GV.

Before joining GV, Fei worked as a senior data scientist and technology lead on Google’s display advertising team. Before Google, she was a data scientist at Microsoft. Fei has worked on a variety of statistical modeling and machine learning problems, including data center supply chain prediction and advertising impact evaluation, among others.

Fei received her Ph.D. in Industrial and System Engineering with a focus on applying statistical modeling to understand and improve physicians’ interactions with EHR systems. She received her Bachelor of Engineering with a concentration on automation and information technology from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.