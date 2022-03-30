Jay Parikh is a seasoned executive, board member, and advisor to some of the fastest-growing and most successful consumer, developer, and enterprise technology companies. In his current role, Jay leads Lacework as its CEO, has served on the board of Atlassian since 2013, and advises a portfolio of companies.

Jay’s diverse background, which blends technology and teaming, brings him a unique approach to success and the ability to scale one of the most iconic companies in the world. Jay was the Vice President and Global Head of Engineering and Infrastructure at Facebook from 2009 to 2021. He led the global teams that designed, developed, built and operated the infrastructure and platforms (software and hardware) necessary to power Facebook and its products and services, enabling the community to grow from 300M to over 3B users. He also developed and supported the technical teams across the company to scale the company globally. Before Facebook, Jay was a leader across a stable of high-tech companies, including Ning, Akamai Technologies, and NetGravity. Jay has always had an inventive streak and is cited as an inventor on over 20 US patents.