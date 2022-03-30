Jeremy joined the GV engineering team in 2014, based in New York City. He has expertise in big-data pipelines, machine learning, and implementing engineering best practices.

Jeremy was an ads engineer at Google for over seven years. He used machine-learning systems to predict click through rates on Google shopping, analyzed ad auctions to provide advertisers with insights, and built Google's high-volume display ad serving system. Most recently, he led the storage team for Google's big-data analysis platform.

Jeremy graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in computer science and a B.A. in philosophy. In his free time, Jeremy enjoys flying airplanes and swimming in the waters around Manhattan.