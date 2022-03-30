Jessica is an investor and operator who has built her career partnering with founders building hyper-growth startups. She is also a co-founder of #ANGELS, an investment collective she started with five other women who built their careers together at Twitter.

Previously, Jessica spent nearly a decade at Twitter, helping scale the company from 34 employees to several thousand. As the VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, she led dozens of acquisitions and played a critical role in catalyzing Twitter’s new product, technology, and business initiatives. She brought dozens of executives into the company along with products like Vine, Periscope, TweetDeck, and many more.

“These M&A processes were pivotal moments in the life of a founder and a start-up. For an acquisition to succeed, I needed to deeply understand the ambitions and strengths of a team. This meant truly getting to know the founders and their journey building a company. I love this work, and it transfers naturally into investing.”

Jessica is a Stanford University graduate, where she was a Mayfield Fellow and varsity lacrosse player. She previously served on the board of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and loves to trail run—including an occasional ultramarathon—in the Marin headlands.