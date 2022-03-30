Jon is an engineering partner at GV. Prior to joining Ventures, he worked on the Google Chrome app and extension platform and Google Calendar. Previously, he led the infrastructure team at a New York City startup, where he designed and built reputation, security, storage, messaging, and monitoring systems.

Jon studied computer science and electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. When he was a freshman at MIT, Jon created Forecastfox, a weather extension for Firefox and Chrome, which has been downloaded over 20 million times.