Lauren is an equity, diversity, and inclusion partner at GV, where she advises and coaches portfolio companies on EDI strategy, human capital strategy, and organizational transformation.

Lauren’s inquisitive and tenacious spirit was nurtured early in her childhood, growing up in a West Indian household and neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY. “My parents embraced the spirit of opportunity and abundant thinking,” she remembers. “They encouraged me to work hard, pursue anything that interested me, and explore different ways to apply my strengths. I never felt that I had to follow a linear path.”

Lauren brings that breadth of experience to her portfolio counsel as an advisor, strategist, coach, and facilitator. “I’ve dedicated my academic and professional career to understanding the human condition from various perspectives, which has contributed to my ability to drive impact at both personal and organizational levels.” In her work, she strives to simplify complexity, think holistically, creatively problem solve, and build collaborative and trusting relationships with teams.

Before GV, Lauren spent eight years at Google in HR business partnership, diversity and inclusion, and HR consulting roles for Alphabet companies. She designed strategies and learning experiences to drive awareness, action, and systemic change.

Lauren has a decade of experience in public and private sector management consulting, primarily focused on human capital management, organization transformation, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, learning design, change management, and communications. In her spare time, Lauren is an executive and leadership coach, working with Fortune 500 and startup leaders in various industries, including technology, finance, pharma, media, and advertising.

Lauren has a B.A. in Psychology and French with honors from Harvard University, an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from Duke University, and a Certificate in Human Resources Management from George Mason University. She received her coaching certification from the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC) and holds an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) accreditation from the International Coaching Federation.