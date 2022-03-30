Reuben Joined GV in 2011 as an engineering partner. His career began over 25 years ago at a startup called The McKinley Group, where he contributed to making one of the first Internet search engines known as Magellan. From there he went on to Excite.com, holding multiple engineering positions in the 6 years he spent with the company.

Prior to joining Google, Reuben was the first employee at JotSpot which was acquired by Google in 2006.

Reuben received a B.A. from U.C. Berkeley.