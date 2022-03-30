Thang is a finance manager at GV and focuses on analytics and automation.

Thang has over eight years of experience in finance and business intelligence across various technology companies in Silicon Valley, including Tesla, X, and Alphabet. Most recently, he was the head of financial planning and analysis at a gaming platform company, Skillz, where he built and scaled the finance analytics team.

Thang received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from the University of Texas A&M.