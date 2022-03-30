Tyson was a general partner at GV. He spent his career in enterprise technology, focusing on companies in the SaaS application and data center infrastructure spaces.

Prior to joining GV, Tyson was a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he was on the corporate development team and advised enterprise portfolio companies. He led acquisitions in the enterprise SaaS space for Oracle's corporate development group, and worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw IPO and M&A transactions for a variety of cloud companies.

Tyson spent six years in the United States Navy, serving on submarines as both a nuclear propulsion officer and Navy scuba diver.

Tyson held a B.S. in industrial engineering from Stanford (with honors) and an MBA from Harvard Business School.