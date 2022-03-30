Tyson Clark

In Memoriam

Tyson Clark

In Memoriam

Investments

+ 8 more

Tyson was a general partner at GV. He spent his career in enterprise technology, focusing on companies in the SaaS application and data center infrastructure spaces.

Prior to joining GV, Tyson was a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he was on the corporate development team and advised enterprise portfolio companies. He led acquisitions in the enterprise SaaS space for Oracle's corporate development group, and worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw IPO and M&A transactions for a variety of cloud companies.

Tyson spent six years in the United States Navy, serving on submarines as both a nuclear propulsion officer and Navy scuba diver.

Tyson held a B.S. in industrial engineering from Stanford (with honors) and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Read More

hover

How a U.S. Marine Built HOVER to Recreate Homes in 3D

blckvc2

Investors Tyson Clark and Sydney Sykes on Championing Diversity in Venture Capital

vercel

Vercel Founder Guillermo Rauch on Raising Kids, Raising Capital, and Raising the Bar for Front-End Design

posthog-james

PostHog Founder James Hawkins on Engineering a New Approach to Product Analytics

hover2

Attracting More Vets into Tech: A Veterans’ Day Conversation with HOVER’s A.J. Altman