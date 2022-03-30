Yuan is a statistician and data scientist at GV.

Prior to joining GV, Yuan worked on the quantitative marketing team at Google from 2009 to 2013, and on the data science team at Dropbox from 2013 to 2015. He worked on a variety of data analysis projects, spanning sales, marketing, security, and multiple product and operational areas. Yuan focuses on statistical modeling, variable selection, machine learning, and data visualization.

Yuan received his Ph.D. in statistics from Harvard University, and his master’s and bachelor’s of Engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. His research area was computational biology.