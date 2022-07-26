We support innovative
founders moving the
world forward.

In 2008, Google's founders asked, “what would it look like to create a radically different kind of venture fund?” It would need to have the reliability of a single LP, the autonomy of a traditional VC, and the technical expertise of a founder. It would need access to Google's people, products, global reputation, and the freedom to invest in direct competitors.

Launched as Google Ventures in 2009, GV originated as an independent venture capital firm for innovative founders. While today we're formally known as GV, our previous moniker (Google Ventures) is the root of our DNA. With Alphabet as our sole limited partner, we focus all our energy on meeting and supporting founders at the earliest stages of company-building. GV's operating partners work to support startups across design, equity, diversity & inclusion, talent, and engineering. GV also helps startups interface with Google, providing unique access to the world's best technology and talent.

GV operates on long time horizons and deals in decades — not rounds. At launch, we had a $60 million capital commitment and a desire to partner with founders moving the world forward. Today, GV has over $8 billion in assets under management, 400 active portfolio companies across North America and Europe, and notable investment outcomes including Uber, Nest, Slack, GitLab, Duo Security, Flatiron Health, Verve Therapeutics, and One Medical.

We got into venture capital for the venture (and the adventure) — to help founders take on the world's biggest challenges, knowing that part of their preparation requires capital. But it also requires the right mindset, building the right team, developing the right product, and picking a partner for the journey with the know-how for giving support and space to grow and learn.

While finding capital may be more accessible than ever, the venture part of VC is still hard. Building a company that spans generations and creates far-reaching, equitable change is still insanely hard. We hope the most reliable piece of the whole journey is the relationship with us.

$8B+

Under Management

400

Active Portfolio Companies

65

IPOs

175

M&A

Air Protein

Air Protein

Anchor

Anchor

Stripe

Stripe

Brightline

Brightline

Wonder

Wonder

Verve

Verve

ROME

ROME

GitLab

GitLab

Bowery

Bowery

Headquarters

San Francisco
Bay Area

Offices in

New York

Cambridge

London

2009

Founded as
Google Ventures in Mountain View and Boston

First investments:
Silver Spring Networks and Adimab

Hired first design partner

2010

GV opens office in
New York City

2011

Investment #50:
Nest

Exit:
HomeAway

2012

Investment #100:
Duo Security

2013

Investment #200:
Uber

Exits:
Foundation Medicine, The Climate Corp.

2014

London office opens for investment in Europe

Exits:
Nest, Hubspot, OnDeck, Iperian

2015

Google Ventures becomes GV

Investment #300:
Genomics Medicine Ireland

2016

Exits:
Editas Medicine, Jet.com, CliQr Technologies

2017

Investment #400:
Gritstone Oncology

Exits:
Cloudera, Blue Bottle Coffee

2018

Exits:
Flatiron Health, DocuSign, Duo Security

2019

Exits:
Uber, Slack, Shape Security, CTRL-Labs

2020

Exits:
One Medical, ThousandEyes, Lemonade, Relay Therapeutics, Segment, Desktop Metal

2021

Exits:
Sana Biotechnology, Oscar, Clover Health, Vaccitech, 23andMe, Verve Therapeutics, Robinhood, GitLab

2022

Exits:
Pensando, Puppet Labs, Prime Medicine