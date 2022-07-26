We support innovative
founders moving the
In 2008, Google's founders asked, “what would it look like to create a radically different kind of venture fund?” It would need to have the reliability of a single LP, the autonomy of a traditional VC, and the technical expertise of a founder. It would need access to Google's people, products, global reputation, and the freedom to invest in direct competitors.
Launched as Google Ventures in 2009, GV originated as an independent venture capital firm for innovative founders. While today we're formally known as GV, our previous moniker (Google Ventures) is the root of our DNA. With Alphabet as our sole limited partner, we focus all our energy on meeting and supporting founders at the earliest stages of company-building. GV's operating partners work to support startups across design, equity, diversity & inclusion, talent, and engineering. GV also helps startups interface with Google, providing unique access to the world's best technology and talent.
GV operates on long time horizons and deals in decades — not rounds. At launch, we had a $60 million capital commitment and a desire to partner with founders moving the world forward. Today, GV has over $8 billion in assets under management, 400 active portfolio companies across North America and Europe, and notable investment outcomes including Uber, Nest, Slack, GitLab, Duo Security, Flatiron Health, Verve Therapeutics, and One Medical.
We got into venture capital for the venture (and the adventure) — to help founders take on the world's biggest challenges, knowing that part of their preparation requires capital. But it also requires the right mindset, building the right team, developing the right product, and picking a partner for the journey with the know-how for giving support and space to grow and learn.
While finding capital may be more accessible than ever, the venture part of VC is still hard. Building a company that spans generations and creates far-reaching, equitable change is still insanely hard. We hope the most reliable piece of the whole journey is the relationship with us.
$8B+
Under Management
400
Active Portfolio Companies
65
IPOs
175
M&A
Headquarters
San Francisco
Bay Area
Offices in
New York
Cambridge
London
2009
Founded as
Google Ventures in Mountain View and Boston
First investments:
Silver Spring Networks and Adimab
Hired first design partner
2010
GV opens office in
New York City
2011
Investment #50:
Nest
Exit:
HomeAway
2012
Investment #100:
Duo Security
2013
Investment #200: Uber
Exits: Foundation Medicine, The Climate Corp.
2014
London office opens for investment in Europe
Exits: Nest, Hubspot, OnDeck, Iperian
2015
Google Ventures
becomes GV
Investment #300: Genomics Medicine Ireland
2016
Exits: Editas Medicine, Jet.com, CliQr Technologies
2017
Investment #400: Gritstone Oncology
Exits: Cloudera, Blue Bottle Coffee
2018
Exits: Flatiron Health, DocuSign, Duo Security
2019
Exits: Uber, Slack, Shape Security, CTRL-Labs
2020
Exits: One Medical, ThousandEyes, Lemonade, Relay Therapeutics, Segment, Desktop Metal
2021
Exits: Sana Biotechnology, Oscar, Clover Health, Vaccitech, 23andMe, Verve Therapeutics, Robinhood, GitLab
2022
Exits: Pensando, Puppet Labs, Prime Medicine