home
About
Team
News
Portfolio
Social
(
Google Ventures
)
(
Google Ventures
)
EST.
2009
GitLab
Powering the
future of DevOps
Enterprise
Latest From GV
Featured Article
dope.security: Modern Cybersecurity for a New Era
03/22/23
Typeface: Generative AI for the Enterprise
02/27/23
Our Next Chapter in Europe: Welcoming Luna Schmid
02/07/23
Cacheflow: Modernizing the Way Businesses Buy and Sell SaaS
12/06/22
Prime Medicine’s IPO: Moving Gene Editing Forward
10/24/22
Back to (Virtual) Reality
10/03/22
read-more
CONSUMER
ENTERPRISE
LIFE SCIENCES
FRONTIER TECH
Nest *
Uber *
Wonder
Dapper Labs
+ 144 more