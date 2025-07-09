 

A DECADE AHEAD

Portfolio Companies at AI's Frontier

AI Applications

We've backed 50+ companies building the next generation of AI-native applications — from agentic systems to AI coding agents and multimodal platforms. Some of the fastest growing companies in our portfolio are at the application layer — from Harvey and Hebbia in professional AI workflows to Synthesia in generative video.

Healthcare

AI is reshaping science — and healthcare is its most profound unlock. We've partnered with 20 AI healthcare companies, including insitro and Isomorphic Labs, whose founders are using AI to accelerate drug discovery and improve patient outcomes and care.

Dev Tools & Security

Dev tools and security enable the acceleration of innovation, reducing time-to-market for AI solutions and ultimately driving the widespread adoption and commercialization of AI across all industries. We've invested in over a dozen of the picks and shovels, including breakouts like Stackblitz (Bolt.new) and Vercel.

Infrastructure

We were early to back the infrastructure layer of AI, including a dozen companies pushing the frontiers of photonic computing, integrated hardware-software platforms, data labeling, and inference. That early conviction led to early investments in companies like Snorkel, Deepset, SambaNova, Modular, and Lightmatter.

100+

AI companies globally

50%

2025 investments are in AI

55%

EU Portfolio is AI

90%

$1B+ AI companies
backed pre-unicorn

Synthesia

Tessl

Redpanda

Harvey

Vercel

Isomorphic Labs

GitLab

Lightmatter

OpenEvidence

FULL AI PORTFOLIO

AMP Robotics
Alethea
Altana AI
Attio
Basis
Beacon Biosignals
Blockaid
Bounti
Buena
Checkr
Clarifai
Cognosys *
Context.ai *
Continua
Counsel Health
Daydream
Deepset
Determined AI *
Dialpad
Driver
DualEntry
Farmwise
Fathom
Flapping Airplanes
FlutterFlow
Freenome
Genie AI
GitLab *
Glass Imaging
Graft
Guild.ai
Harness
Harvey
Hebbia
Imagen
Infinitus
Insitro
Isomorphic Labs
Kensho *
Kindred *
Kinetic Apps
Laurel
Lawhive
Layer Health
Lemonade *
Lightmatter
Loom *
Machinify *
Mechanical Orchard
Meltano
Metaview
MindMeld *
Modular
Moonhub *
Multiverse
Nanit
Nectar Social
Neo.Tax
Neuralink
Nimble
Nym Health
OWKIN
Omni Analytics
OpenEvidence
Orbital Insight *
Osmo
Overview
Pangea
Pecan AI
Percolata
Phoebe
Physna
Pindrop
Pixie Labs *
Premise
Prudentia Sciences
Q.ai *
Quadratic
Ramp
Recorded Future *
Redpanda
Resistant AI
RightHand Robotics
Rilla
Roboflow
Rox
SambaNova Systems
Sardine
Seismic Therapeutic
Sense
Simply
Snorkel AI
Snyk
StackBlitz
StackOne
Synthesia
Tamr
Tennr
Tessl
Thinking Machines Lab
Translucent AI
Typeface
Ultromics
Unbabel
Upbound
Upstart
Urban Machine
Ursa Computing
Veo Robotics *
Vercel
Viz.ai
Vocode
Voicea *
Wealth.com
Witness AI
humans&
nPlan
oneNav