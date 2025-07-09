A DECADE AHEAD
Portfolio Companies at AI's Frontier
AI Applications
We've backed 50+ companies building the next generation of AI-native applications — from agentic systems to AI coding agents and multimodal platforms. Some of the fastest growing companies in our portfolio are at the application layer — from Harvey and Hebbia in professional AI workflows to Synthesia in generative video.
Healthcare
AI is reshaping science — and healthcare is its most profound unlock. We've partnered with 20 AI healthcare companies, including insitro and Isomorphic Labs, whose founders are using AI to accelerate drug discovery and improve patient outcomes and care.
Dev Tools & Security
Dev tools and security enable the acceleration of innovation, reducing time-to-market for AI solutions and ultimately driving the widespread adoption and commercialization of AI across all industries. We've invested in over a dozen of the picks and shovels, including breakouts like Stackblitz (Bolt.new) and Vercel.
Infrastructure
We were early to back the infrastructure layer of AI, including a dozen companies pushing the frontiers of photonic computing, integrated hardware-software platforms, data labeling, and inference. That early conviction led to early investments in companies like Snorkel, Deepset, SambaNova, Modular, and Lightmatter.