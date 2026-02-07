Q&A SeriesSpotlight on European
and Israeli FoundersQ&A SeriesSpotlight on European
and Israeli Founders
The GV team has now invested in 65 companies across 13 countries in Europe and Israel, doubling down on the region since 2023, with the majority of the portfolio in London. While we invested roughly $500 million between 2014 and 2023, we have just crossed a significant milestone: over $1 billion invested across the ecosystem. This reflects our conviction that Europe and Israel are a core pillar of our global strategy, not a side bet. To mark the occasion, we’ve profiled a number of these founders we’re proud to back. Their backgrounds are as diverse as the problems they’re solving—ranging from deep academic researchers and serial entrepreneurs to the operators-turned-founders who are now the heartbeat of the European ecosystem.
Carl Pei: Reinventing Consumer Tech At Warp Speed
How the CEO of Nothing is building the fastest growing smartphone brand on the planet
03/18/26
Din Bisevac: The Wunderkind Now Building a PropTech Juggernaut
How Buena’s CEO is using AI to transform property management
03/18/26
Pierre Proner: Tackling the $1 Trillion Legal Problem with Lawhive
The CEO of Lawhive’s mission to make the law accessible to everyone
03/18/26
Ros Deegan: Taking Aim at the “Undruggable”
OMass Therapeutics hopes to become Britain's first biotech powerhouse
03/18/26
Victor Riparbelli: Bringing AI Video to the Fortune 100
How a “utility over novelty” mindset helped Synthesia create value in the age of AI
03/18/26
Guy Podjarny: Remaking Software Development for the AI Era with Tessl
Tessl is at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation AI shift in how code gets created
03/18/26
Daniel Schreiber: Modernizing a Trillion-Dollar Industry
How Lemonade became a global insurance company