The GV team has now invested in 65 companies across 13 countries in Europe and Israel, doubling down on the region since 2023, with the majority of the portfolio in London. While we invested roughly $500 million between 2014 and 2023, we have just crossed a significant milestone: over $1 billion invested across the ecosystem. This reflects our conviction that Europe and Israel are a core pillar of our global strategy, not a side bet. To mark the occasion, we’ve profiled a number of these founders we’re proud to back. Their backgrounds are as diverse as the problems they’re solving—ranging from deep academic researchers and serial entrepreneurs to the operators-turned-founders who are now the heartbeat of the European ecosystem.