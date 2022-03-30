Allie is an Executive Talent Researcher at GV, where she advises portfolio companies on executive talent strategy. Allie leverages her expertise in executive search and connects founders with GV’s community of board, advisory, and senior operating talent.

Before joining GV, Allie was a technical executive recruiter at Google. She partnered with senior leaders across the company to build executive teams and product and engineering talent networks.

Previously, Allie was a member of Heidrick & Struggles’ technology and services practice, focused on strategy and go-to-market searches for high-growth tech and consulting firms.

Allie graduated from Georgetown University with a B.A. in Psychology. Originally from New York City, she is currently based in GV’s San Francisco office.