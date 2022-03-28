Amy is a Talent Partner at GV, where she focuses on building the firm’s network across AI research and engineering to help portfolio companies scale. With over 20 years of experience in talent acquisition - split primarily between McKinsey & Company and Google - Amy sits at the intersection of high-level talent strategy and technical talent acquisition.

Amy has been a pioneer in the AI talent arena since 2017, when she partnered with Dr. Fei-Fei Li to launch and scale Google Cloud AI. She went on to lead hiring across a number of priority AI teams across Google, including Labs and Research, before stepping up to lead talent acquisition for Google DeepMind in North America, where she played a pivotal role in building the teams defining the frontier of the field.

At GV, Amy is a strategic advisor to founders, helping them navigate the complexities of building world-class technical teams in a hyper-competitive market. Whether she is advising on first-of-their-kind AI hires or helping a company design its engineering culture, Amy is dedicated to helping the next generation of founders change the world through intentional team building.

Amy lives in San Francisco with her family. On weekends, she can often be found at the Academy of Sciences or the zoo with her son, though she always carves out time for live (house) music, staying active, and hunting down the city’s best meals and strongest cocktails. And as an avid traveler, she is always planning her next adventure in anticipation of experiencing a new corner of the world.