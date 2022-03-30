As an engineer who got his start in the MIT Media Lab, Andy Wheeler specializes in helping early-stage companies build technologies from concept to commercial launch. He leads GV’s investments in frontier technology and has backed breakthrough companies across manufacturing, agriculture, robotics, logistics, and food. Andy’s investments include Bowery Farming, Farmers Business Network, and Zipline.

Before joining GV in 2012, Andy served as the Chief Technology Officer for two companies in the smart energy space, Tendril Networks and Adura. He also co-founded Ember Corporation, which made software and chips for wireless mesh networks used in millions of smart meters worldwide.

Andy says that his journey as a founder taught him about the conviction to take smart risks. “You have to know what you don’t know and supplement your skills by surrounding yourself with a strong team,” he explains. “I learned to value long-term relationships and to find investors with patient time horizons so I could thoughtfully build the company.”

Andy began his career at Zipcar, where he developed the embedded wireless technology that powers the car-sharing service.

Andy received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT. He was selected for the Technology Review 100 Top Innovators Under 35 award and holds multiple patents in wireless networking and energy management.