Anika Gupta is a principal at GV, where she focuses on life sciences investments.

Concurrently, Anika is pursuing a Ph.D. in bioinformatics at Harvard University and the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, leveraging single-cell multi-omics and statistical genetics to understand and target diseases with more nuance.

Anika holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Molecular Biology from MIT, where she also discovered her zeal for data-driven biomedical innovation through early-stage biotechnology.