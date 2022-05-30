Ben Robbins is a General Partner at GV, where he leads investments across healthcare delivery, payer and provider infrastructure, and health technology. Over more than a decade at GV, Ben has partnered with founders across every stage of company building, from co-creating de novo businesses at inception to leading late-stage growth investments in scaled category leaders.

Ben focuses on value-based care, payer and pharmacy platforms, and both software and physical technologies transforming clinical care and medical operations. His current portfolio includes Synapse Health, Devoted Health, Oasis Health Partners, Diverge Health, Guidelight Health, Steadfast Health, Accompany Health, and Clever Care Health Plan. Select realized investments include CareBridge Health (acquired by Elevance Health), Aspire Health (acquired by Anthem), Waltz Health (merged with Eversana), and Rodin Therapeutics (acquired by Alkermes).

A physician by training, Ben completed his residency in psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital. Earlier in his career, he co-founded a non-profit to build and operate a primary school and health program for AIDS orphans in rural Tanzania, and interned at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Ben holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a BA cum laude with honors from Dartmouth College.