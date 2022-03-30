Candice Morgan has dedicated her career to helping companies attract and grow talent and global market segments of the coming generations. As the first-ever equity, diversity, and inclusion partner in the venture capital industry, Candice focuses on creating inclusive strategies for GV and its portfolio companies. “My goal,” she says, “is to break down barriers and help transform organizations into workplaces of the future.”

A New York native, Candice has jumped into innovative leadership roles throughout her career. “These roles didn’t exist when I grew up,” she explains. “I’ve had some of the first opportunities to make an impact on equity in technology. I’m committed to increasing access and pathways for the brightest founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds. Connecting people is what a more inclusive venture capital ecosystem is all about.”

Before joining GV, Candice was the first head of diversity efforts at Pinterest, where she built an inclusive product management strategy to increase diverse content and grow users globally. She also served as a management consultant at Catalyst, advising CEO and leadership teams at Fortune 500 companies, including Boston Consulting Group, Deutsche Bank, The Coca-Cola Company, and Nestlé. She moved to Switzerland to grow Catalyst Europe and coach businesses across Europe, and upon return to North America, founded an annual D&I conference in Canada.

Candice’s skills in organizational change management and effective ESG strategies have led to honors, including Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business, The Root’s Most Influential African Americans, International House’s Young Leadership Award, and her alma mater Carnegie Mellon University’s first “Tartans on the Rise” list.

A Stuyvesant alum, Candice holds a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied Psychology and Business, and a M.Sc. in Cross-Cultural Psychology from Brunel University in London. Passionate about inclusion, Candice is a board director for Women Who Code and a Steering Committee member of BLCK VC.