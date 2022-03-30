Chelsea joined the GV team in August of 2022 after working as a Senior Executive Administrator to the CEO and Co-Founder of Thrasio, an FBA ecommerce company.

Prior to Thrasio, she worked for 4 years at the Boston venture capital firm, OpenView. Along with assisting the Heads of Finance and Trustee Relations at Putnam Investments.

Chelsea graduated from the University of Maine, Orono with a B.A. in Communications and two minors in Psychology and Human Relations.