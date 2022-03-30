Chris Re is a serial entrepreneur, technology innovator, and a 2015 "Genius Grant" award recipient from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.



Chris is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University. He focuses on statistical machine learning and ML systems as a member of Stanford University's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL) faculty. He is also affiliated with the Machine Learning Group.



His recent work is to understand how software and hardware systems will change due to machine learning, along with an ongoing interest in solving the most complex challenges in mathematics. Chris has pioneered research incorporated into scientific and humanitarian efforts, such as the fight against human trafficking. This research also underpins widely used products from the world's most impactful technology companies, including Google Ads, Gmail, YouTube, and Apple.



As a repeat entrepreneur, Chris is the co-founder of four companies based on his research into machine learning systems. These companies include SambaNova Systems and Snorkel AI. Two companies, Lattice (DeepDive) and Inductiv (HoloClean), are now part of Apple.



Chris’s research contributions have spanned database theory, database systems, and machine learning. His work has won best paper or test-of-time awards at the premier venues in each area.