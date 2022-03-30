Chris Urenda
Corporate Paralegal
Chris Urenda
Corporate Paralegal
Chris is a corporate paralegal at GV. Prior to joining the team in 2014, Chris worked at Google on the securities and corporate governance legal team. Chris assisted with Google’s public company obligations including board of directors matters, Securities and Exchange Commission registrations and filings, and investor relations.
Chris graduated cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, with a dual degree in economics and political science.