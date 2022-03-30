Christina joined GV in September 2011. Prior to joining the team, she was office manager and executive assistant to the founder/chief creative officer at TOTH+Co, a boutique advertising agency in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Previously, she worked as an event planner at a catering company in Charlestown, Massachusetts, organizing both corporate and social events. She also has experience in the field of public relations, most notably working at Context Marketing in Sausalito, California for the California Milk Advisory Board “Real California Cheese” and “Happy Cows” campaigns.

Christina graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science in advertising and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.