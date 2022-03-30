Crystal is an executive business partner who joined GV in October 2022, bringing her background in executive support, project management, and client services.

Prior to GV, Crystal spent over three years at Apple, where she honed her skills in customer service and tech support, while championing small business owners as a business specialist. This experience sparked her passion for technology and dedication to exceeding customer expectations, principles she carries into every role. She then spent three years at Stanford University, supporting the Associate Dean of Development at the School of Humanities and Sciences.

She holds a BA in Radio, TV, and Film with a minor in Journalism from San Jose State University and is pursuing her Master's in Communications and Leadership at Gonzaga University. Outside of GV, Crystal is a bodybuilder and gym owner, dedicated to empowering athletes and individuals through leadership and coaching.