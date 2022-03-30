Danielle joined GV in April 2014. Prior to joining the team, she spent four years as an executive assistant at TPG Capital, providing support for a partner on their healthcare team.

Previously, Danielle was an executive assistant at Highbridge Capital Management, a hedge fund based in New York. Danielle left Highbridge to pursue an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Danielle received her Bachelor of Science in management science from the University of California, San Diego.