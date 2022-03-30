David Benjamin is a Team Lead in Google's Creative Lab, where he's worked since 2012. The Creative Lab's job is to help invent Google’s future and communicate the company’s innovations to the world.

In the Creative Lab, David focuses on researching emerging tech, incubating experimental prototypes, and developing new concepts for Google. He's worked on projects involving many of Google's products, including YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play, Google Research/AI, and Ads. His projects range from the "out there" (an AI-powered singing challenge featuring Freddie Mercury) to the more immediately revenue-related (helping build live shopping on YouTube).

For several years, David's also been writing about emerging consumer tech and startup trends to several thousand Googlers. His "blog" is used by teams across the company for research, strategy, and idea generation.

David graduated from Northwestern University, where he was also the General Manager of WNUR-FM. And yes, despite his obsession with futuristic tech, he still has a soft spot for broadcast radio.