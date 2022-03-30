David Reshef is a computer scientist, physician, and venture partner at GV, where he focuses on investing at the intersection of machine learning, healthcare, and life sciences.

David’s career has focused on using machine learning to identify and characterize structures in high-dimensional data. His work has been published in high-impact journals, including Science, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, The Journal of Machine Learning Research, and The Annals of Applied Statistics. He has focused on applications across a broad range of fields, including computer-aided diagnostics, disease modeling, high-throughput screens, and immunotherapy. David has also worked on public health initiatives in India, Zambia, and Peru.

David holds an M.D. with honors from Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in computer science from MIT, where he was a Soros Fellow and a National Science Foundation Fellow. Before that, he studied statistics at the University of Oxford as a Marshall Scholar and computer science at MIT. His work was awarded a best thesis award from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.