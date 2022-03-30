Dylan is a People Operations Program Manager where he leads the programs and processes that support employees throughout their journey at GV. He joined in 2024 and is based out of the Bay Area.

Before joining GV, Dylan worked at Google X and Gilead Sciences. He has a decade of experience working in people analytics and has held various roles in people operations including in compensation, performance management, and executive search. He studied psychology and neuroscience at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and is currently pursuing an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Dylan grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and fully embraces being “Minnesota Nice” in the way he approaches his work. He values contributing to a culture where everyone feels included and can perform at their highest potential. Outside of work, Dylan enjoys ultrarunning, listening to podcasts, and contributing to various research and consulting projects.