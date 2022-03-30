Elena is a partner on the investment team based in the San Francisco office, leading investments across fintech, software, and artificial intelligence.

Elena came to GV in 2024 from her role as a partner at Coatue, where she led and evaluated investments across all stages, from seed through public markets. “At Coatue I was able to quickly test hypotheses alongside teams of experts with extensive data. That reinforced how I naturally show up – willing to take unpopular stances and build up an understanding of new opportunities from first principles.” Elena explains, “I had the fortune of teaming with companies early and being involved as they scaled. Hypergrowth tests both founders and investors — and I bring that perspective to companies that I partner with.”

Before Coatue, Elena sharpened her investment skillset in TPG's Software Investing Practice, working across growth investments and private equity. Elena started her career at Goldman Sachs in the TMT Investment Banking Division.

Hailing from Midwestern roots, Elena is driven by deep curiosity in all areas of her life. During sabbaticals, Elena traveled to Germany and China to learn new languages. She spends 100,000+ minutes a year listening to and curating all genres and types of music. Elena holds a B.B.A. in Finance with a concentration in Innovation & Design from William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business and graduated Magna Cum Laude.