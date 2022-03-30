Francy joined GV in September 2024 as the New York Office Manager. She focuses on daily operations, event planning, and helps support the admin team.

Before joining GV, Francy was part of the Real Estate Work Space Team at Google, where she honed her skills in optimizing room usage through strategic calendar management. She excels at planning from both a facilities and operations perspective, ensuring that every event runs smoothly and efficiently.

Francy graduated from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Biomolecular Science.