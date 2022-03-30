Gabe joined GV's New York City office as an engineering partner in 2024, bringing his passion for building intuitive, user-friendly products to GV.

Over seven years at Google, he deepened his full-stack engineering expertise working on innovative products such as AI-powered chatbots for YouTube educational videos and interactive 3D models for Google Search. Prior to Google, he led efforts to improve the cost-effectiveness and performance of cloud storage at IBM Research.

A full-stack engineer with degrees from MIT and Stanford University (B.S. and M.S. respectively), Gabe brings a unique blend of technical expertise and creative vision. Beyond his professional pursuits, he is an avid reader and endurance athlete who enjoys triathlons, marathons, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, salsa dancing, and exploring the world's oceans through scuba diving.