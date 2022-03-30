Gaurav Singal, MD, is a physician, computer scientist, and entrepreneur who has been working over the last 15 years to design and build innovative software and data products that enhance patient care and enable the development of new medicines. Most recently, he served as Chief Data Officer of Foundation Medicine, where he oversaw the design and development of its real-world data platform, linking clinical data, digital pathology images, and bio-banked samples with the largest cancer genomics dataset in the world. With this platform, Dr. Singal and his team built a number of industry-leading products, including RWD/RWE solutions to increase the efficiency of biopharma R&D, novel clinical trial designs to enable broader patient access to potentially life-saving medicines, clinical decision support tools for complex clinical cases, and a discovery engine to accelerate new diagnostic development.



Prior to Foundation Medicine, Dr. Singal created software solutions for physicians on the front line at Mass General Brigham to rapidly review patients’ medical histories using natural language processing, which ultimately led to a spinout and acquisition by eviCore. He has also founded and led a number of other startups spanning clinical trial analytics, personalized preventive health recommendations, and short-term sublets for medical professionals.



Dr. Singal earned his B.S., summa cum laude, in computer science with a focus on AI and machine learning from Columbia University, earned an M.D. with honors from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. He has authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications in journals such as JAMA, Health Affairs, and Cancer Discovery and has been invited to speak at dozens of national and international conferences, including HIMSS, Stanford Big Data, and Personalized Medicine World Conference.



Dr. Singal is currently advising a portfolio of companies spanning diagnostics, therapeutics, data science, and venture capital on topics including computational biomedicine, data strategy, and product development. He continues to see patients as a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is on the faculty and Board of Advisors at Harvard Medical School, where he directs a course on health technology and innovation.