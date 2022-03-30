Graham Hancock is GV’s Content Partner and oversees the firm’s digital platforms, including GV.com, GV News, and the Theory and Practice podcast. He is a filmmaker, photographer, and multimedia producer with over fifteen years of media production and storytelling experience.

Before joining GV in 2012, Graham produced “Foundation,” an interview series with entrepreneur and investor Kevin Rose, where he profiled over forty entrepreneurs and early startup founders.

He began his career as an editor with Discovery Digital Networks and led post-production for several of the network's weekly news and entertainment shows.

Graham has also created original content for Sony, AOL, Seagate, Salesforce, and Pandora as a freelance producer.