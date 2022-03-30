Graham Spencer is a general partner at GV and has been with the firm since its inception. He is also the part-time Chief Technology Officer of Synapticure, a GV portfolio company focused on improving ALS patient care.

Before GV, Graham was an engineering director at Google following the 2006 acquisition of JotSpot. A seasoned Silicon Valley technologist, Graham is one of the original six founders of Excite.com and was the company's chief technology officer until its sale to @Home.

"I started Excite with several friends after graduation. It was the early days of the Internet, and no one had a roadmap yet for what an online business should look like. So we learned to have a bias toward action, iteration, and listening to our customers."

In 1999, Graham left Excite@Home to co-found DigitalConsumer.org, a 50,000-member non-profit consumer organization dedicated to protecting fair-use rights for digital media. Graham is also on the board of the Santa Fe Institute.

Graham received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science from Stanford University.