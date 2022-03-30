Greg joined GV as an engineering partner in 2019. He previously spent two years at Google, building internal tools to improve test health and infrastructure for the Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager advertising teams.

Greg completed a Ph.D. in physics at MIT, specializing in computational cosmology. There, he ran large simulations and used statistical models to make predictions about galaxies and dark matter which orbit Milky Way-like galaxies.

Greg graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University in 2011 with a B.A. in Physics and a certificate in Engineering Physics. He enjoys playing a wide variety of sports from basketball to curling and tries to travel frequently.