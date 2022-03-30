Greg Dooley
Engineering Partner
Greg joined GV as an engineering partner in 2019. He previously spent two years at Google, building internal tools to improve test health and infrastructure for the Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager advertising teams.
Greg completed a Ph.D. in physics at MIT, specializing in computational cosmology. There, he ran large simulations and used statistical models to make predictions about galaxies and dark matter which orbit Milky Way-like galaxies.
Greg graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University in 2011 with a B.A. in Physics and a certificate in Engineering Physics. He enjoys playing a wide variety of sports from basketball to curling and tries to travel frequently.