Greg is a financial analyst at GV and works on the portfolio reporting and accounting functions. He is also a licensed CPA (inactive).

Before joining GV, Greg was a senior associate at Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP where he provided audit and assurance services, as well as some tax preparation services, to primarily small and mid-sized venture capital fund groups.

Greg graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University with a bachelor's and a master's in accountancy.