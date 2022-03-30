Han is a principal at GV, focusing on crypto investments and working with both early and late-stage startups.

“I grew up in China, traveled worldwide, and worked on products democratizing India’s payments stack. I learned that there could be a huge impact on society by democratizing access to information and financial services and changing incentives in systems,” he says.

His experiences drew him to focus on technology that brings financial and knowledge inclusion to society. “It ultimately leads to my passion for crypto, which is an important catalyst for inclusion,” Han explains.

Before joining GV, Han was an engineer and later a product manager on various teams at Google, including Payments, Blockchain, and Next Billion Users. Before joining Google, he worked on and founded several companies in fintech, marketplaces, and crypto. Han is also an angel investor in several early-stage crypto startups.

Han received a B.S. in computer science from Fudan University and a master’s degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.