Holly is an Executive Talent Researcher at GV, where she advises portfolio companies on executive talent strategy. Holly leverages her expertise in executive search and connects founders with GV’s community of board, advisory, and senior operating talent.

Before joining GV, Holly spent over seven years at Confluent as an executive recruiter and researcher. She partnered with senior executives and leaders to build out their leadership teams across all business units.

Holly graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a double major in Political Science and History. In her spare time, she enjoys workout classes, trying new restaurants around the Bay Area, and spending her free time with her husband and two dogs.