Inga Goldbard is General Counsel at GV, where she manages all aspects of the fund's legal operations, advises on deal structures and governance matters, and oversees the fund's compliance and risk management programs.

Prior to joining GV in 2018, Inga was an associate at Fenwick & West LLP. She counseled institutional investors and a variety of venture-backed private companies on debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate governance matters.

Inga received her J.D. from the Harvard University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from New York University.