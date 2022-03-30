Irina is an executive business partner at GV, where she supports the operations and legal team. Before GV, Irina supported the CEO of a small biomedical startup working on cutting-edge at-home molecular COVID-19 testing. She helped build out the company culture from the ground up and managed all internal comms and events. Before this, Irina spent almost four years as an integral part of the Uber engineering team. Irina is passionate about people, and helping teams achieve a state of flow and efficiency, all while acting as the chief morale officer.

Irina was born in Kiev, raised in New York, and has spent the last 14 years enjoying the incredible weather and fresh fruits of the Bay Area. When she is not working, she is on a creative or adrenaline mission with her two kids, husband, and English lab pup.