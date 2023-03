James Dahlman is the McCamish Early Career Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory.

His lab works at the interface of chemical engineering, genomics, and gene editing by applying big data approaches to nanomedicine.

His academic lab is known for developing DNA barcoded nanoparticles to measure how hundreds of nanoparticles deliver RNA at once.

James was also a co-founder and Board Chairman of Guide Therapeutics.