Jane Lebkowski has been actively involved in the development of cell and gene therapies since 1986. She is the President of Regenerative Patch Technologies (RPT), a biotechnology firm developing composite stem cell-based implants targeting restoration of retinal architecture and function in patients with retinal degeneration.



From 2013-2017, Jane Lebkowski served as Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D at Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc, where she headed all preclinical, product, regulatory, and clinical development of Asterias’ regenerative medicine and dendritic cell based-cancer immunotherapy products. Before joining Asterias, Dr. Lebkowski was Senior Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Chief Scientific Officer at Geron Corporation. Dr. Lebkowski led Geron’s human embryonic stem cell program from 1998-2012 and was responsible for all research, preclinical development, product development, manufacturing, and clinical development activities supporting cell-based therapies for several regenerative medicine indications, including spinal cord injury and cardiovascular disease.



From 1986-1998, Dr. Lebkowski was Vice President of Research and Development at Applied Immune Sciences, where she directed activities to develop T cell-based cancer immunotherapies for solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and AIDs. Following the acquisition of Applied Immune Sciences by Rhone Poulenc Rorer (RPR, currently Sanofi), Dr. Lebkowski remained at RPR as Vice President of Discovery Research. Dr. Lebkowski received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Princeton University in 1982 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Department of Genetics, Stanford University, in 1986.



Dr. Lebkowski has published over 80 peer-reviewed publications and has 19 issued U.S. patents. Dr. Lebkowski has served on the board of Directors of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy and the International Society Stem Cell Research, along with numerous scientific advisory boards and professional committees.