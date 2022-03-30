Jennifer Cook has had a 30-year career in Biotech and Pharmaceuticals and is currently focused on providing advisory support to senior executives in the healthcare field. She serves on the Boards of Directors of Denali Therapeutics, BridgeBio Pharma, Ambys Medicines, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on the early detection of cancer. Previously, Jennifer was at Roche Pharmaceuticals/ Genentech, where she held a number of senior management positions, covering the full lifecycle of pharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

From 2013 to 2016, she was Head of Region Europe for Roche Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for the commercial success of Europe and leading more than 5,500 employees across the 28 countries of the region.

Other key positions during her 25-year tenure at Roche/Genentech included leading Global Clinical Operations, U.S. and Global Product Portfolio Management, a U.S. Commercial Business Unit, and Market Development. Jennifer started her career in research and early development at Genentech and a venture-backed start-up company.

In 2016, Jennifer was recognized for her contributions to the healthcare industry and her inspirational leadership when she was named Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Jennifer holds a B.A. in Human Biology and M.S. in Biology from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.