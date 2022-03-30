Jessica is a controller at GV and works on the fund’s portfolio reporting and accounting functions.

Jessica came to GV with four prior years of venture capital experience, working as a finance manager at Sequoia Capital and more recently a fund controller at Standish Management. She began her career in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in San Jose.

Jessica graduated with a degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University where she obtained a double concentration in accounting and finance.